The U.S. Supreme Court issues split decisions in two closely watched cases concerning display of the Ten Commandments in public areas.

In one case, the high court ruled that the state of Kentucky cannot display the Ten Commandments in county courthouses. In a second decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the state of Texas is allowed to display a commandments monument on the capitol grounds.

