Dozens of Bodies Pulled from Tigris, Iraq's Leader Says

President Jalal Talabani says the bodies of more than 50 people have been hauled out of the Tigris River, saying they had been taken hostage by Sunni militants. However, the claims were dismissed by Iraq's interior ministry, and when troops went in, no hostages were found.

In another incident, Anbar's provincial governor said more than 15 Iraqi Guardsmen have been discovered shot dead in a soccer stadium. Talabani said he hoped to announce the formation of a government by Thursday afternoon, as many Iraqis express frustration at the delay.

