38th Annual Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival

July 18 - 20, 2025

The Blues Ranch, Winthrop

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival is a three-day event — located at the Blues Ranch on the Methow River in the resort town of Winthrop, Washington — packed full of exciting national and regional entertainment for all ages. There’s on-site camping, food and craft vendors, portable showers, a beer garden, and easy access to the river for recreation and cooling, which all help make the Blues Ranch the perfect setting for Washington’s “best little festival.” We look forward to another great year and hope to see YOU at the 38th Annual Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival!

The Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival is brought to you by Winthrop Music Association (WMA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in 2005 whose mission is to BUILD COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC. We believe that music is a catalyst for joy, connection, and healing.

Our vision is to offer audiences, musicians, volunteers, and staff a profound and unique experience of diverse world-class music, community, and natural beauty; and for the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival and the Winthrop Music Association to be vital partners in creating and sustaining a vibrant cultural and economic ecosystem in the Methow Valley.

WMA is a proud supporter of The Cove Food Bank, Liberty Bell High School Music Program and Booster Club, Methow Arts, Room One, Washington Blues Society Musician Relief Fund, Tommy Zbyszewski Methow Valley Education Foundation scholarship and many others.

Entry deadline May 19, 2025.