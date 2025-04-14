Paula Poundstone

Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Join us for a night of laughter with Paula Poundstone at the Pantages Theater on June 6, 2025!

Paula Poundstone is celebrated for her sharp, observational humor and quick wit. A regular on NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” and host of the popular podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” she’s a comedy legend. Her HBO special “Cats, Cops, and Stuff” won a cable ACE award, and she was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She’s also made her mark with live coverage for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and appearances at the “93rd Emmy Awards.” Her book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was a finalist for both the Thurber Prize for American Humor and the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. With five albums and multiple documentaries under her belt, Paula remains one of the most influential comedians of our time.

Entry deadline April 21, 2025.

