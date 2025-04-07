Jahari Stampley Trio

Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Jahari Stampley is a 24-year-old Chicago-born jazz pianist who, by the age of 18, was recognized and followed by many world-renowned musicians including Yebba Smith, Jill Scott, and Robert Glasper, among others. Jahari has toured with Stanley Clarke, featured on Derrick Hodge’s “Color of Noise” album, and performed in venues including Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Met Philadelphia, and more. Jahari is the winner of the 2023 Herbie Hancock Institute International Competition and the 2023 Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz award.

Jahari will perform with drummer Miguel Russell and Grammy-Nominated saxophonist, pianist, and songwriter D-Erania Stampley.

Genre: Jazz Piano

What to Expect: Prepare to be captivated by this electrifying young prodigy’s mesmerizing virtuosity and emotional depth.

Sponsored by Laura Ellis, Bev & Rick Davenport, and Lindsay Geyer & Jon Inge

Edmonds Center for the Arts’ presentation of the Jahari Stampley Family Trio is supported through a Chamber Music America Presenter Consortium for Jazz grant in collaboration with Stanford Live and Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Inc.. A component of the Doris Duke Jazz Ensembles Project, Presenter Consortium for Jazz is funded by the Doris Duke Foundation.

—

This event will also feature a FREE pre-show talk beginning at 6:00PM. Bridging Generations: The Evolution of Jazz with Legendary Gary Hammon & Jahari Stampley will be an extraordinary conversation between two remarkable jazz artists from different generations: Jahari Stampley and Gary Hammon, a living jazz legend who pioneered the first college jazz program at the New England Conservatory of Music in the 1960s and played alongside jazz greats like Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, and Herbie Hancock. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness two brilliant musicians exchange stories, insights, and ideas on an art form that continues to shape culture worldwide.

Entry deadline April 14, 2025.