Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano

Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

MANDY PATINKIN has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Hal Prince, and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy’s other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter’s Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the ‘Wells,’ The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

In 1989, Mandy began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has toured (and continues to tour) his various solo concerts across North America, in London’s West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His newest solo concert is Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries.

In addition to solo concerts, Mandy has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, touring the US, Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, and direction by Susan Stroman.



Mandy’s feature films include Before You Know It, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody’s Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.

In television, Mandy was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.” He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series ”Chicago Hope” and starred in the CBS series “Criminal Minds” and in the Showtime Original Series “Dead Like Me” and “Homeland” as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

Entry deadline April 7, 2025.