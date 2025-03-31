Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Saturday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Remlinger Farms, Carnation

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

An Unforgettable Night of Music Under the Stars

Join us on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as the legendary Lyle Lovett and His Large Band take over the Remlinger Farms Outdoor Amphitheater for an evening of extraordinary musicianship, masterful storytelling, and genre-defying sound.

With a career spanning 14 albums, four Grammy Awards, and a reputation as one of America’s most dynamic and compelling performers, Lyle Lovett brings his signature fusion of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues to the stage in a performance that defies boundaries and captivates audiences.

A Texas legend with a sound all his own

A live show packed with energy, humor, and unforgettable melodies

A band as large as the personality behind it—expect a night of pure musical magic

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his rich and eclectic catalog, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

An evening of world-class music, breathtaking scenery, and an unforgettable summer night awaits.

Entry deadline April 7, 2025.