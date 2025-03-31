Joey Alexander Trio

Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

On Continuance, his seventh album as a leader, the Bali, Indonesia-born pianist, composer, and bandleader Joey Alexander has far surpassed his earlier incarnations: he’s now comfortable in his new identity as a composer-pianist of fertile imagination and emotional depth.

Since a tender age, Joey has been widely regarded as one of the most highly skilled pianists and thoughtful improvisers in jazz. Continuance, however, presents him primarily as a composer of haunting chamber jazz who leads an ensemble with its own point of view. Continuance shows his writing and playing have continued to deepen.

Talking about his growth as a composer, Joey cites inspirations from outside the jazz world, including Ennio Morricone, John Mayer, Burt Bacharach, and, perhaps surprisingly, even Bonnie Raitt.

“I learn from all these artists about the different genres I can bring into my music,” Joey says. “I still love hearing jazz, of course. But all these influences help me to be a better composer. I’m always thinking ‘How can I connect with a broader audience.’ In my pursuit of being a better improviser and composer, I always strive to bring fresh, creative ideas to the table, both melodically and harmonically.”

Continuance finds him once again concentrating on his own tunes. It is also the first album he has recorded with his regular touring trio of Kris Funn on upright bass and John Davis on drums, a group with whom he has played hundreds of gigs over the past four years. They are augmented on four tracks by Grammy-nominated trumpet player Theo Croker.

The trio’s road-tested chops show in their effortless synchrony, near-telepathic communication, and the grace with which they support each other’s musical expression. It all results in an album that is anything but a soloist doing a star turn, backed by a rhythm section; rather, it’s a finely calibrated machine, a crack ensemble stretching out.

Entry deadline April 7, 2025.