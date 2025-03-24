Hiromi's Sonicwonder

Sunday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Moore Theatre, Seattle

Hiromi Uehara (上原 ひろみ, Uehara Hiromi), often known mononymously as Hiromi, is a Japanese jazz composer and pianist. She is known for her virtuosic technique, energetic live performances and blending of musical genres such as stride, post-bop, progressive rock, classical, nu jazz and fusion in her compositions. In 2021, she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

