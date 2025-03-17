The Greyboy Allstars

April 4 - 5

Nectar Lounge, Seattle

Legendary California jazz-funk revivalists The Greyboy Allstars first played together at San Diego’s Green Circle Bar in 1994, when DJ Greyboy assembled an all-star combo of local players to join him onstage. With Greyboy as producer, provocateur, and namesake for the new group, they honed their take on the revolutionary funk of Grant Green, Idris Muhammad, and James Brown’s infamous J.B.’s. While Greyboy himself moved on to other projects, the band preserved his visionary spirit, with each Allstar contributing a legacy of their own. Saxophonist and flutist Karl Denson first turned heads playing on essential Lenny Kravitz albums Let Love Rule and Mama Said, then led Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. He’s toured as a member of The Rolling Stones since 2014 and appeared as the Sexual Chocolate sax player in Eddie Murphy’s iconic Coming to America. Guitarist Michael Andrews—or Elgin Park, if you prefer—is a noted film composer whose work on Donnie Darko (with his signature cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World”) remains central to its cult status. Keyboardist Robert Walter leads Robert Walter’s 20th Congress, and plays with Mike Gordon from Phish. Bassist Chris Stillwell and drummer Aaron Redfield are in-demand session standouts, with credits alongside Sia, Elton John, CeeLo, and Charli XCX.

