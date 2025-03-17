Taj Mahal and Leyla McCalla

Saturday, April 12 at 8 p.m.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle

Blues legend Taj Mahal joins Leyla McCalla in a not-to-be-missed concert inspired by Afrobeat, Brazilian Tropicalismo and American roots music.

Taj Mahal has recorded dozens of records, won numerous awards and has been inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame. In Black Banjo, he joins forces with Leyla McCalla, a Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist who first gained renown as a member of The Carolina Chocolate Drops alongside bandmate Rhiannon Giddens, and has now created a distinctive sound all her own.

Curated by Artistic Partner Rhiannon Giddens

Entry deadline March 24, 2025.