Starbucks 28th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Seattle-area jazz fans are in for a special treat as the region’s top young musicians come together at The Paramount Theatre for Starbucks 28th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz. One hundred percent of the ticket sales from the evening’s performance will directly benefit the music programs of the participating schools which this year includes: Garfield High School, Bothell High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Roosevelt High School, and Mount Si High School. Since its inception in 1995, this annual event has raised more than $1,300,000 for participating school’s music programs.

“Hot Java Cool Jazz has a history in this city. It allows the talented, up-and-coming jazz students a chance to show off their skills as musicians. It is truly an unforgettable experience for them. Starbucks has supported this program for over 28 years, giving back the ticket sales to the local high schools’ music programs. These students are the future of jazz,” said June Ashley, senior manager, partnerships for Starbucks.

The critically needed funds raised through Hot Java Cool Jazz help the bands cover competition, equipment, and travel costs. Total ticket sales are split among the five performing bands. Last year’s event raised more than $70,000 for local programs. Last year’s show was sold out, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Entry deadline March 17, 2025.