Listening to the abundant sounds of the Seattle-based funk & soul group, True Loves, is like walking down a favorite neighborhood street, slapping five with friends, checking up with clerks in their stores, admiring your dark sun-glassed face in their windows, ducking under flowerpots and smelling the familiar smells of your most cherished locale. The band is its own block party.

What began in 2014 as a jam session between three of the city’s best - pocket-perfect drummer David McGraw, intoxicating bassist Bryant Moore, and otherworldly guitarist Jimmy James - has since blossomed into a global force that features percussionist Iván Galvez, trombonist Greg Kramer, and saxophonists Gordon Brown and Skerik. Together, the group’s live performances have garnered them much acclaim and millions of streams on YouTube.

In 2017, True Loves recorded their debut instrumental LP, Famous Last Words which received worldwide adoration and earned them spots at coveted festivals. In 2021, the group released their sophomore album, to high praise, Sunday Afternoon.

The True Loves have excitedly started recording their highly-anticipated third album at Seattle’s Avast Studio.

"To me, working with The True Loves is an experience that I get very excited about. The reasons being are, because first of all, they are good people. That means a lot to me. They are also a joy to be around. Each one of them across that stage is innately talented and gifted but what I love the most is knowing their journey. They’ve worked very hard, creating together and remaining together, while respecting each other. When the opportunity arises for us to work together, I already know that I will be met with and handled with that same respect and care. The strawberry on top of that cake is the music. Just being in their company and listening to them play is a special thing to behold. They are very professional yet relaxed and loose. All of this makes for a thoroughly enjoyable experience, working with The True Loves. Their body of music thus far, speaks volumes about them, in itself and I truly expect beautiful and great things for them now and in the future.” - Saundra Williams, singer with Sharon Jones & the DapKings, Saun and Starr, and Low Cut Connie

