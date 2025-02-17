Dance Theatre of Harlem

Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Program:

Donizetti Variations

Choreography: George Balanchine

Music: Gaetano Donizetti

*The Cookout (World Premiere)

Choreography: Robert Garland

Music: Jill Scott; Cymande; Caron Wheeler; Brass Construction (4 separate songs)

Take Me With You

Choreography: Robert Bondara

Music: Radiohead

Blake Works IV (The Barre Project)

Choreography: William Forsythe

Music: James Blake

Dance Theatre of Harlem and our visionary artistic director Robert Garland invite you to The Cookout, a bold, new work in his signature postmodern, urban, neo-classical style. Blending classical ballet with the rhythms of Black social dance, Mr. Garland explores resilience in four movements. From the dignity of work and culture to the sorrow that impacts all of humanity, The Cookout ultimately culminates in a celebration of joy.

Set to a soul-stirring playlist, The Cookout channels the dignity and passion of Harlem’s legacy. It is a vibrant work that speaks to our shared struggles and triumphs, offering a timely reflection on our strength and capacity to carry on. Don’t miss this electrifying centerpiece of DTH’s program in Seattle—a celebration of community, culture, and boundless spirit.

Entry deadline February 24, 2025.