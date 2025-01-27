Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) released on July 12, 2023 on Ropeadope Records. This transcendent performance boasts three new songs, including the title track featuring John Scofield, Randy Brecker and Jeff “Tain” Watts and was launched on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The success of her most recent releases, 2023’s Phoenix and 2020’s Pursuance: The Coltranes, positioned Benjamin among jazz’s most celebrated recording artists: In addition to absolute raves in outlets like The New York Times, The Guardian and DownBeat, she received three Grammy nominations for Phoenix, as well as an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album. Earlier this year she was named Alto Saxophonist of the Year by prestigious Jazz Journalist Association.

Benjamin’s electric presence and fiery sax work has shared stages with several legendary artists, including Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, and The Roots. A streetwise New York City native born and raised in Washington Heights, Lakecia Benjamin first picked up the saxophone at Fiorello LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts. From there she joined the renowned jazz program at New York’s New School University. However, even at that early stage, Benjamin was already playing with renowned jazz figures like Clark Terry and Reggie Workman, which introduced her to opportunities to play and tour with an array of artists such as Rashied Ali, Christian McBride, Gregory Porter and James “Blood” Ulmer. With her deep jazz roots, she was soon in demand as an arranger and horn section leader, landing stints with such acclaimed artists as Anita Baker.

The ever-rising star remains, at her core, an improvisor best experienced in her soul-stirring concerts. Each and every time she hits the bandstand, she takes her repertoire, and her wide-ranging audience, to sublime new planes. And her message – of spiritual uplift, of social and political liberation – soars higher still.

Entry deadline February 3, 2025.