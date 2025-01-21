The Rumba Kings feat. Arcobaleno String Quartet

Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center of the Arts, Edmonds

The Rumba Kings defy expectations with their captivating live performances. Although their name suggests a focus on rumba, the band’s repertoire extends far beyond that genre. Their music draws from a wide range of influences, resulting in a diverse and enchanting experience.

At the heart of their show is the Spanish guitar, which takes center stage alongside a string quartet and various other instruments, while guest vocalists make up a portion of the performance, the majority of the show is instrumental, appealing to audiences of all ages and demographics.

The band aims to create an international experience, carefully selecting music and performers to resonate with a broad audience. The Rumba Kings prioritize showmanship, infusing their soulful and passionate music with a visually engaging performance. Guitarist George Stevens adds a visual dimension by dancing while playing and connecting with the crowd, enhancing the overall experience for the audience

Join us at ECA for one night only of beautiful, passionate, and emotionally impacting live performance with this newly designed show featuring Arcobaleno String Quartet, guest vocalists, and a wide variety of music.

Genre : Rumba with eclectic world influences

What to Expect: a diverse and romantic blend of Pop, Latin, and Mediterranean music, creating a truly unforgettable auditory experience.

Sponsored by Alan & Linda Freyd

Entry deadline January 27, 2025.