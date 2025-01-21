International Guitar Night 25th anniversary tour

Saturday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Evening of World-Class Guitarists at MBT

For International Guitar Night’s (IGN) 25th anniversary tour, Brian Gore has assembled a lineup of exciting new guitarists making their U.S. debut to join one of IGN’s all-time favorites.

Lulo Reinhardt, the grand-nephew of legendary Django Reinhardt, plays Latin Swing music, a combination of Romani Swing with Latin rhythms. Alexandra Whittingham is a dynamic classical guitarist with a repertoire ranging from the classics to contemporary composers. Niwel Tsumbu has kept his unique Congolese percussive style alive over the past 25 years while living in Ireland. Sönke Meinen is a leading contemporary fingerstyle guitarist, mixing the incredible dexterity of his high-speed compositions with sensitive ballads.

Entry deadline January 27, 2025.