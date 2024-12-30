Alex Cuba

Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks, and powerful guitar riffs relinquish a conventional stereotype that exemplifies much of the Latin music landscape. Alex’s records have earned him Latin Grammy and Juno awards as well as Grammy Award nominations. He is currently under consideration for a 2024 Grammy nominee - Best Tropical Latin Album.

His musical evolution for years was all about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music, looking to Cuban folk traditions for inspiration – he’s always exploring, always creating something fresh and new, and always, it seems, getting it just right.

In 2010, Alex took home the award for Best New Artist at the 2010 Latin Grammy Awards, where he was also nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Album. In 2011 Alex took home a BMI Latin Award for his songwriting on Nelly Furtado’s #1 Spanish hit “Manos Al Aire.” His 2016 album won a Latin Grammy for Best Singer-Songwriter and nominated for a Grammy as Best Latin Pop.

2021 had Alex recording at home and adding recording engineer to his credits as musician, singer-songwriter, producer. From the healing voice of Grammy Award-winning Lila Downs on “Mundo Nuevo,” to his colorful collaboration with world-renowned flamenco artist, Antonio Carmona, and commissioning a 13-piece horn band from his native country of Cuba, Alex’s vibrant eighth studio album, Mendo took home the 2022 Grammy for best Latin Pop Album April 3! It was Alex Cuba’s 4th nomination and first win, a tremendous accomplishment for an independent artist.

“Staying true to his Spanish language Folk-Funk-Rock hybrid has paid off.”

— Billboard

