Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist, and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966— more than a half century ago. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, complete this dynamic quartet. They perform at concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals across North America and Europe including the Newport, Detroit, Montreal, Playboy/Hollywood Bowl, and Monterey Jazz Festivals. The Quartet's last cd, TimeLine, celebrated Dave Brubeck's famous 1958 State Department tour. The CD received extensive airplay in major jazz markets across America and was a hit on the Jazz Week radio charts for five months.

Although the Quartet’s style is rooted in “straight-ahead” jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues and world music. The group’s creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz.

About the band members:

Chris Brubeck: Award-winning composer, orchestral arranger, lyricist and performer, equally at home playing jazz, rock, classical, funk and folk music, displaying his multiple talents on three instruments. An award-winning composer, Chris has been called “...a 21st Century Leonard Bernstein” by John von Rhein of the Chicago Tribune. Chris’s composition, “Vignettes for Nonet,” for woodwind quintet and was commissioned by, and premiered at Bay Chamber Concerts, Rockport, Maine to great acclaim. A recent composition, “Affinity,” was commissioned and premiered by internationally respected guitarist, Sharon Isbin, and has just been recorded by Ms. Isbin and the Maryland Symphony Orchestra.

Chris’s composition “Interplay for 3 Violins and Orchestra” featuring The Boston Pops and violin virtuoso Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Jazz violinist Regina Carter and Celtic fiddler Eileen Ivers of Riverdance fame was broadcast on PBS’ Evening at Pops and won the ASCAP Deems Taylor award for best composition for television broadcast. Chris, along with father Dave, were Grammy finalists for Best Orchestral Composition for their composition, “Ansel Adams: America.” In addition to his instrumental work with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Chris tours, records and sings with his acoustic funk-blues group, Triple Play.

Drummer Daniel Brubeck is the rhythmic force of the BBQ and has toured the international music circuit for more than two decades. He has led his own group, The Dolphins, in addition to performing with the legendary Dave Brubeck Quartet. Dan also plays with the Vancouver-based Dan Brubeck Quartet (DBQ), featuring vocalist/bassist Adam Thomas. The DBQ released Celebrating the Music and Lyrics of Dave and Iola Brubeck, which showcases his father’s music and little-known lyrics of his mother. The CD was named one of the Top 2015 CDs by Downbeat Magazine and was nominated for a Juno Award for Best Jazz Vocal album. As a featured soloist with many of the world’s top jazz artists, Dan's original drumming style and use of odd-time signatures have earned him international acclaim. A stylistically versatile musician, he’s toured with acts ranging from The Band and David Benoit to Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond. He’s recorded with jazz guitar legend Larry Coryell, singer~songwriter Livingston Taylor, jazz~pop singer Michael Franks, and pioneering blues guitarist Roy Buchanan. Dan has appeared on The Today Show, The Tonight Show, The Grammy Awards Show with an all-star jazz group including Dave Brubeck and Christian McBride, BBC specials and the nationally syndicated PBS series Jazz in America. His original drumming style, distinctive polyrhythmic solos, and use of odd time signatures have earned him standing ovations worldwide, and the respect of the international jazz community.

Mike DeMicco, guitarist and composer for the Brubeck Brothers Quartet (BBQ), has toured extensively worldwide since 1980. He grew up in the arts colony of Woodstock, New York, immersed in blues, jazz and rock music. His musical diversity has since led him to work with celebrated artists in many genres. For ten years, he performed and recorded with the acclaimed electric jazz quartet, The Dolphins, featuring Dan Brubeck; he has also recorded with Warren Bernhardt, Peter Erskine, Michael Franks, and James & Livingston Taylor, among many others. Mike has performed on the internationally syndicated PBS series, Jazz In America; at the major European jazz festivals; and with Dave Brubeck, Jack DeJohnette, Larry Coryell and Nick Brignola, to name a few. He was also featured guitarist on W.C. Handy Blues Award-winner Rory Block’s “Tornado” tour of the US and Europe, and is currently touring and recording with rising vocal star Lindsey Webster. “DeMicco’s guitar is the perfect blend of soul, polish and technique.” JazzTimes

