Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane Featuring Ravi Coltrane with Brandee Younger

Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Moore Theatre, Seattle

RAVI COLTRANE:

Ravi Coltrane is a Grammy™-nominated saxophonist, bandleader, and composer with a 20+ year career. He has recorded notable albums, performed with legends like McCoy Tyner and Jack DeJohnette, and co-founded the independent label RKM. The son of jazz icons John and Alice Coltrane, Ravi was instrumental in bringing his mother back to music, producing her 2004 album Translinear Light. He has released six albums as a leader, with his latest, Spirit Fiction, on Blue Note. Ravi co-leads the Saxophone Summit with Joe Lovano and Dave Liebman and is actively involved in preserving the John Coltrane Home in Dix Hills, NY.

BRANDEE YOUNGER:

Brandee Younger, a pioneering harpist, became the first Black woman nominated for a Grammy® for Best Instrumental Composition in 2022 and won the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album with Brand New Life. She has collaborated with artists like Lauryn Hill, Common, and Christian McBride, and her music was featured in Beyoncé's Homecoming. Inspired by Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane, Younger expands the harp’s presence in jazz and pop culture. In addition to performing, she is on the faculty at NYU’s Steinhardt School and The New School College of Performing Arts.

