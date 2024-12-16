Frank Vignola and Pasquale Grasso

Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Frank Vignola is one of the most extraordinary guitarists performing before the public today. His stunning virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, John Lewis, Tommy Emmanuel, Lionel Hampton, the Boston Pops, the New York Pops, and guitar legend Les Paul, who named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists List:” for the Wall Street Journal.

His dynamic genre-spanning music has brought him to 21 countries on three continents – and still growing – performing in some of the world’s most illustrious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, New York’s Lincoln Center, The Blue Note, and the world’s oldest indoor concert hall, Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Italy.

Vignola has recorded over 30 CD’s as a leader and has been a guest on hundreds of recordings. He’s written over 18 educational music books, recorded the critically acclaimed, Vignola Plays Gershwin CD, and recorded 2 DVD’s for Mel Bay Publications. He’s also produced 42 full length video teaching courses for TrueFire.com, for all levels.

Currently, Frank Vignola holds residency every Wednesday night at the world-famous Birdland Jazz Club Theatre in New York City. “Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night” has featured some of the finest talent on the planet including Mike Stern, Pasquale Grasso, Peter Bernstein, Houston Person and more.

Pasquale Grasso - It was the kind of endorsement most rising guitarists can only dream of, and then some. In his interview for Vintage Guitar magazine’s February 2016 cover story, Pat Metheny was asked to name some younger musicians who’d impressed him. “The best guitar player I’ve heard in maybe my entire life is floating around now, Pasquale Grasso,” said the jazz-guitar icon and NEA Jazz Master. “This guy is doing something so amazingly musical and so difficult. “Mostly what I hear now are guitar players who sound a little bit like me mixed with a little bit of [John Scofield] and a little bit of [Bill Frisell],” he continued. “What’s interesting about Pasquale is that he doesn’t sound anything like that at all. In a way, it is a little bit of a throwback, because his model—which is an incredible model to have—is Bud Powell. He has somehow captured the essence of that language from piano onto guitar in a way that almost nobody has ever addressed. He’s the most significant new guy I’ve heard in many, many years.”

As he’s done with many rising jazz stars, Metheny later invited Grasso over to his New York pad to jam and share some wisdom. He’s since become a generous presence in Grasso’s life, and his assessment of Grasso’s playing is—no surprise—spot-on. Born in Italy and now based in New York City, the 30-year- old guitarist has developed an astounding technique and concept informed not by jazz guitarists so much as by bebop pioneers like Powell, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie and the classical-guitar tradition. His new digital-only EP series, available beginning in June from Sony Masterworks, showcases Grasso in the solo-guitar format, where his intensive studies of both midcentury jazz and classical meld into a signature mastery that is, remarkably, at once unprecedented and evocative.

His unique innovative style is hypnotizing to watch as his nimble fingers appear to change the 6 guitar strings into 88 piano keys. When not performing solo or with his trio, Grasso has been a frequent collaborator with vocalist Samara Joy. He was a special guest on several songs on Joy’s two-time Grammy award winning album Linger Awhile.

Grasso has also graced prestigious stages worldwide including Montreal Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Monterey Jazz Festival and has appeared live on NBC’s Today Show.

