Tacoma Art Museum featuring Sea Change: The Art of Karen Hackenberg

December 7, 2024 - April 6, 2025.

Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma

Artist Karen Hackenberg focuses on manmade bits of detritus – plastic bottles, cans, toys – that she finds on the beaches near her home in Port Townsend, WA, in this one-person exhibition of approximately 40 works.

