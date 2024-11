Roosevelt Jazz: The Jazz Nutcracker: 25th Anniversary Season

December 6 - 8

Roosevelt High School, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

A Seattle classic

Roosevelt Jazz proudly presents its 25th anniversary of the Jazz Nutcracker by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, who transformed the Tchaikovsky ballet into a new and strikingly American piece of work that has challenged and inspired generations of our musicians.

Entry deadline is December 2, 2024.