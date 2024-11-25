Richard Bona

Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

“Imagine an artist with Jaco Pastorious's virtuosity, George Benson's vocal fluidity, Joao Gilberto's sense of song and harmony, all mixed up with African culture. Ladies and gentlemen, we bring you Richard Bona!” – Los Angeles Times

Richard Bona is a Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers, and multi-instrumentalists. With his unique sound and vocal gift, he is continuously representing his African origins. Bona's music addresses the continent's traditions, culture, beauty, and issues. His purpose and the way he connects with his audience have turned him into a staple name in world, jazz, and Afropop music.

He is currently producing and recording for Latin and Brazilian artists in the realm of pop, Brazilian songbook, Flamenco, and Caribbean music.

Richard Bona has toured, composed, recorded, and created musical forms of art with the greatest: Herbie Hancock, Harry Belafonte, Steps Ahead, Quincy Jones, Chick Corea, Buena Vista Social Club, Cesaria Evora, Sting, Mike Stern, Pat Metheny, Stevie Wonder, Bobby McFerrin, Chucho Valdes, George Benson, Oumou Sangare and many more. Along with the diverse notable collaborations, Richard has also taught Jazz Improvisation at NYU and is constantly teaching and mentoring young talents throughout the world. He's also a TED speaker and ambassador for various non-profit projects.

He is highly involved in developing better music business practices and ethics. His Signature Series collaboration with Italian-based MARKBASS has positioned him as one of the world's most creative and best-selling bass amp and guitar tailor-made manufacturers. Constantly touring around the world and exploring new musical directions, Richard continues to redefine his sound while still performing live. He's currently working on new Afrobeats, Afropop, Latin, and Flamenco projects throughout Europe, the US, and Latin America.

RECOGNITIONS:

~ Golden Melody Award for Best Instrumental Recording Album – Sedar (China – 2017)

~ The Bonafied album certified Gold (Poland – 2013)

~ The SACEM Jazz Grand Prize (Grand Prix Jazz SACEM) (2012)

~ Honoree of the Antonio Carlos Jobim Award, Montreal International Jazz Festival (2010)

~ Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary World Music Album – Tiki (2006)

~ Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Performance – As It Is (2002)

~ Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album – Speaking Of Now (2002)

