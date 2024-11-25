PDX Jazz and The Triple Door Present Immanuel Wilkins

Immanuel Wilkins

Friday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Alto saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins burst onto the musical scene in 2020 with the release of his Blue Note recording debut, Omega, featuring his longstanding quartet. Although just 22 at the time of its release, his quartet had already been together for over four years and their cohesiveness and musicality is reflected in both the maturity of Wilkins’ sound and the sophistication and depth of his compositions.

Accolades and press soon followed, including Omega being named the best new jazz release of 2020 by the New York Times; the best debut jazz album by NPR and being nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Best Jazz recording of 2020.

Being a bandleader with a working group has allowed Wilkins to grow both as a composer and as an arranger and has led to him receiving numerous commissions and grants including: The National Jazz Museum in Harlem Commission (2020); The Jazz Gallery Artist Residency Commission (in collaboration with Sidra Bell Dance NY, 2020); The Kimmel Center Artist in Residence Commission Program (in collaboration with photographer Rog Walker and videographer David Dempewolf, 2020); The Roulette Emerging Artist Commission Program (2021); The South Arts Creativity Residency Grant

Entry deadline deadline is December 2, 2024.