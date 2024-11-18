Snowed In (Again)

November 21 - December 22

ArtsWest, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

ArtsWest Audience Favorite!

Last year, a new holiday tradition was born as ArtsWest sent four of Seattle’s hottest musical theater stars on a cozy retreat to write the most perfect holiday show the world had ever seen. But when a blizzard hit, tensions rose and the crumpled-up notebook pages began to pile up even faster than the snow. This year, four more stars scramble to remount last year’s holiday hit. With hindsight on their side, the process should be foolproof. What could possibly go wrong?

Inspired by classic holiday TV specials and musicals about putting on a musical, witness this new Seattle theater tradition as four of the city’s most beloved musical theater stars take you on a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.

This new musical is a based on Snowed In by Corinne Park-Buffelen and Mathew Wright.

Entry deadline is November 25, 2024.