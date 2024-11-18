Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, 30th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Now celebrating their 30th anniversary, Pink Martini is coming to the Paramount with their festive holiday show featuring the sublime lead singer China Forbes! Pink Martini is renowned for a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, so expect a concert flavored by a multilingual repertoire as the much-loved ‘little orchestra’ performs both holiday songs and other fan favorites from the band’s 11 studio albums. In the words of bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale: “Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure… if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”

Entry deadline is November 25, 2024.