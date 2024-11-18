Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas

December, 2024

Several venues

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The Christmas in Washington™ Christmas Concert Series is back in 2024, and it's bringing the enchanting melodies of Celtic Music to the heart of Washington this December as part of a 8 City Concert Series. Now in its 18th year, Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas Concerts have solidified its place as a beloved holiday tradition in the Northwest. Castle, the legendary virtuoso of the six-string electric violin, is set to weave his Christmas magic once again with his Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas Concerts.

GEOFFREY CASTLE'S

CELTIC CHRISTMAS

This grand production features the showmanship and fiery fiddle of electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle, complemented by The Seattle Irish Dance Company, The All-Star Celtic Band, Irish Tenor and guitarist Dan Connolly, plus the captivating voice of former Miss Kirkland, and Emily McIntosh..

The proceeds from these concerts serve to support student and youth programs, as well as our newest initiative, "A HOME for the Holidays™," aimed at assisting families in securing their own homes.

The concert series has expanded this year, featuring performances in

Bellevue, Omak, Moses Lake, Yakima,

Ellensburg, Port Angeles, Kirkland and Wenatchee.

Additionally, Geoffrey Castle's latest CD,

"Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas ~ LIVE!,"

will be available to concertgoers while supplies last.

Entry deadline is November 25, 2024.