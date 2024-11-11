Spanish Harlem Orchestra Salsa Navidad

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

The 3X Grammy-Winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra is one of the finest music ensembles around. They have performed at many of the great performing arts centers, festivals, and venues around the world.

Salsa Navidad is a show dedicated to classic Latino/Spanish music as well as select American Christmas classics done in a Latin/Salsa style. Part of the show features the Puerto Rican Christmas style known as “Aguinaldo,” which reflects the sprit and cultural essence of the Caribbean. Most of the band members are Latino and were raised in New York City so they are equally familiar with the American Holiday tradition. The program also features the ensemble’s non-holiday, original music for which they have become so well known for.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, the three-time Grammy winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band, sets the gold standard for excellence in authentic, New York style, hard core salsa.

Whether in a concert hall or at an outdoor jazz festival, there is no easing you in, they come at you full force, from start to finish. Their energy on stage and their rich sound and musical precision leave audiences mesmerized until the last note is played. With an unwavering respect for the music’s storied history, the ensemble’s thirteen world-class musicians and vocalists come together to create an unparalleled musical experience

Now celebrating 20 years of excellence, SHO, as they are known to fans, is dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem, NYC). Their music is characterized by the raw, organic and vintage sound defined by the genre. They are on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura (hard salsa) alive and expand its audience to those who love great music, not just Latin music. Grounded in the past, while focused on the future, they strive to keep the music relevant, creating a unique and fresh approach.

Entry deadline November 18, 2024.