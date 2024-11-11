SAM GREENFIELD with Caleb Hawley

Tuesday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

High Dive, Seattle

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Sam Greenfield has made a name for himself in the music industry playing alongside some of the biggest names in the biz. He has toured extensively with Vulfpeck’s Cory Wong, Joss Stone, Dave Koz, and Thank You Scientist.

But he's not just a hired gun - Sam made waves with his latest release “Sam Greenfield Rules,” blending the sophistication of jazz with the lively spirit of pop and funk to create a sound that is uniquely his own. He has built a loyal following, drawing in listeners with his irresistible melodies, grooves, vibrant energy and infectious personality.

And he's no stranger to the recording studio either, having worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Mariah Carey, Queen Latifah, and more. With his fourth album on the horizon for early 2025, Sam Greenfield is sure to cement his place as one of the most exciting musicians on the scene today.

Entry deadline November 18, 2024.