Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

With a spoonful of sugar, Mary Poppins flies across the stage in a brand-new production just for The 5th Avenue Theatre audiences. Precocious children Michael and Jane Banks have exhausted every nanny—that is, until Mary Poppins drops in on a strange breeze. Revel in the spectacle of this chimney-sweeping epic that sees them traverse the roofs of London to encounter colorful characters in a fantastically magical world. Based on the beloved film, this ageless tale is a celebration of imagination that reveals the childlike wonder all around us. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted.

