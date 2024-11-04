Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

Monday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and The Recording Academy/Grammy’s with Lifetime Achievement Awards, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and winners of six Grammy Awards, they have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 70 years. The Blind Boys are known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince, and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Susan Tedeschi, Ben Harper, Patty Griffin, and Taj Mahal.

The Blind Boys released their latest album, Echoes Of The South, in August of 2023. It found the Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees coming home to Alabama to record in Muscle Shoals. The eleven-song collection is a portrait of perseverance from a group well-versed in overcoming incredible odds - from singing for pocket change in the Jim Crow South to performing for three different American presidents, soundtracking the Civil Rights movement, and helping define modern gospel music as we know it. The album garnered three Grammy Award nominations, and won for Best Roots Gospel Album.

That win continued a run of Grammy Award nominations from the two previous years. In 2021, the group’s collaborative recording with Bela Fleck, I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free was tapped in the Best American Roots Performance category. In 2022, they garnered another nod for their collaboration with the band Black Violin on The Message in the Best Americana Performance category.

In March 2024, the definitive book on the Blind Boys of Alabama, titled Spirit of the Century, was released. It’s an insider history of America’s longest-running group and the untold story of their world, written with band members and key musical colleagues. Appearances on The View TV show and other major media outlets followed. After all these years, the Blind Boys show no signs of slowing down!

