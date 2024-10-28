Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra

2024 - 2025 season

Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

One (1) winner selected at random will receive a pair of season tickets for the upcoming 2024 - 2025 season.

Celebrating its 30th season, Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra (SRJO) is the Pacific Northwest’s premiere big band jazz orchestra. Co-founded in 1995 by drummer Clarence Acox and saxophonist Michael Brockman, SRJO is dedicated to preserving and advancing the tradition of large ensemble jazz through performances, educational programs, and collaborations with renowned artists. SRJO is known for its high-quality performances and commitment to free and affordable jazz education in the Greater Seattle area.

SRJO is a unique 17-piece ensemble that features many of the finest jazz musicians in the region. Seven current members of the orchestra have been inducted into the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame, as well as eight former SRJO members. Several have won individual awards for “NW Best Instrumentalist,” “NW Emerging Talent” and “NW Best Recording.”Our members include award-winners, educators, and some of the most sought-after musicians in the area. They have toured with legends, been mentored by icons, and released their own albums. Learn more about The Band. The orchestra's rich repertoire encompasses a wide range of styles and eras in jazz, from ragtime, classic swing, and bebop, to contemporary compositions and arrangements.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Brockman, SRJO has gained recognition for its artistic excellence and contributions to the jazz community.

Entry deadline November 3, 2024.