biamp. Portland Jazz Festival: Erykah Badu

Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

The Moda, Portland

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Since Erykah Badu burst on the scene in 1997, the Dallas based (and Texas proud) artist has released 5 studio albums, countless singles and EPs, and has toured the world many times over. Since her debut, Baduizm went multi-platinum, winning her two Grammys for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album. All of Erykah’s studio albums have debuted within the Top 15 of the Billboard album charts, with 4 of them debuting within the top 4. She has released 10 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart, including 3 #1s. In 2000, she won another Grammy (Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group) for “You Got Me,” alongside The Roots. In 2003, she was awarded the Grammy for Best R&B single for her song “Love Of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop).” Badu’s artistic and spiritual contributions to humanity earned her an honorary Doctorate degree in Humanities from Paul Quinn College in 2000.

From musician to tech CEO to music supervisor to mother, Badu continues to defy expectations and never stops creating and innovating. Be it music, fashion, or technology, she’s always been ahead of the curve. learning, reflecting, growing — peacefully thinking about the next steps in her storied career.

Entry deadline is October 28, 2024.