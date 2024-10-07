Olympia Funk Festival – Funk OFF!

January 31 - February 2, 2025

Downtown Olymia, Olympia

Join us for the second annual Olympia Funk Festival – Funk OFF!, a three-day celebration of electrifying funk music, non-stop dancing, and pure joy, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. Hosted by Ecstatic Sound Collective, this unforgettable event will transform two of Olympia’s most iconic venues—Capitol Theater and Olympia Ballroom—into vibrant, funk-filled havens, with a third venue to be announced soon.

Get ready to groove to nationally acclaimed headliners, a stellar lineup of Seattle and Portland’s finest musicians, and Olympia’s very own homegrown funk talent. Outside, Washington Street will be buzzing with food trucks, band merch, and a range of fun activities to keep the energy going.

Your weekend pass to Funk OFF! grants you access to all general admission shows at each venue, promising a weekend packed with funk-fueled fun. And for an extra treat, don’t miss the Sunday Soul Brunch, featuring surprise guests.

Don’t miss out! Join us at the Olympia Funk Festival – Funk OFF!, and let the rhythm of funk take over your soul.

