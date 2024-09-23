The Piano Guys

Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 5 and 8 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Since their serendipitous inception in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have established themselves as an unstoppable musical force. This quartet, consisting of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer), and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), emerged as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight. They have consistently delivered audacious compositions that effortlessly transcend the confines of style and genre, paving the way for a wildly successful career. In 2023, they unveiled their 13th album, “Unstoppable,” a compilation of exhilarating and emotionally profound cover songs written over the past two years.

“Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?” asks member Steven Sharp Nelson. “Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together—but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”

Since their official debut in 2011, The Piano Guys have unleashed 13 albums, securing six No. 1 debuts on Billboard’s Top Classical Albums chart. Their music has amassed a staggering 2 billion-plus global streams, while their YouTube videos have garnered over 2 billion views. Their Spotify presence alone boasts nearly 2 million monthly listeners. They’ve sold out concert venues in almost every corner of the globe and have cultivated a devoted fan base numbering in the millions. The Piano Guys have earned recognition from publications like The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, and Mashable. They’ve also graced the screens of major television networks, with appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show.

Entry deadline September 23, 2024.