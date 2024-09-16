Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Enchanted Evening

KNKX Public Radio
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:18 AM PDT
kentwa.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Led by Emmy-nominated crooner Benny Benack III and social media sensation Stella Katherine Cole, Some Enchanted Evening leads audiences on a jazz-inspired journey through Broadway’s greatest hits from the Golden Age of yesterday to the freshest hits of today. From Hammerstein to “Hamilton” and everything in between, this multi-disciplinary musical mashup also showcases Jabu Graybeal, a one-of-a-kind talent and tap-dancing star.

Entry deadline is September 23, 2024.
Ticket Giveaways
Related Content