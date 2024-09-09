Guards at the Taj

September 12 - October 6

ArtsWest, Seattle

by Rajiv Joseph

A Co-Production with Pratidhwani

Winner, 2016 Obie Award for Best New American PlayWinner, 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding PlayIn 1648 India, two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal—an event that shakes their respective worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concepts of friendship, beauty, and duty, and changes them forever. GUARDS AT THE TAJ is one of Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s seminal works.

“Absorbing…GUARDS AT THE TAJ raises potent questions about the human price paid throughout history for the caprices of the mighty, even when they result in architectural wonders that ultimately give pleasure to the masses.” —The New York Times

“Rajiv Joseph gives us plenty to admire in his play…He hooks us quickly. He surprises with tonal shifts, jumping from The Odd Couple breezy to Game of Thrones ghastly. He creates compelling and sympathetic characters.” —New York Daily News

Entry deadline is September 16, 2024.