Earshot Jazz Festival

October 17 - November 3

Participating venues, Seattle

The Earshot Jazz Festival returns this year with performances from both resident and world renowned artists at venues all around Seattle!

We’re back with “Seattle’s most important annual jazz event” (DownBeat), once again presenting today’s brilliant jazz artists over the course of three weeks this fall in venues all over the city. Each day of the festival creates an intentional, comprehensive, and creative series that embodies the history, evolution, and spirit of jazz as it exists around the world as well as right here at home. Noted as, “a festival of adventurous au courant jazz” (JazzTimes), the festival kicks off on October 17 and winds down on November 3. In between are concerts and events by established legends and exciting emerging artists, truly representing today’s most dynamic and diffuse art form. The full schedule is below and you can purchase tickets to all Earshot presented shows here.

Entry deadline is September 16, 2024.

