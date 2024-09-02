The Rumba Kings (Fall 2024) featuring the Arcobaleno String Quartet and Special Guests

October 11 - 12

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

KNKX 88.5 FM Presents The Rumba Kings’ Album Release Party featuring Arcobaleno Strings and Special Guests!

This is the first full-length record released since 2018, and the band feels their best record to date. They’ll be performing several songs from the new album for the first time. This will be your favorite album in your collection! CD’s will be available at the show.

Get ready to dress up for two unforgettable nights of passionate Mediterranean-inspired music, presented by KNKX 88.5 FM. This live performance, already making waves in the Pacific Northwest, offers a unique opportunity to catch The Rumba Kings in our intimate theater before they soar to international acclaim.

The name "The Rumba Kings" might be misleading; while the band includes rumba-style songs reminiscent of the Gipsy Kings, they are far from exclusively a rumba band. In fact, The Rumba Kings draw from a wide array of influences in both their music and live performances.

The heart of the show revolves around romantic, passionate, and beautiful music presented with an exhilarating performance. Centered around the Spanish guitar, the show features a string quartet and various other instruments. Approximately 30% of the show includes special appearances by two guest vocalists, while the majority is dedicated to instrumental music.

Entry deadline September 9, 2024.