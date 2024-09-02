Arturo Sandoval 2024 World Tour

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

A recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom, Arturo Sandoval is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time. He has been awarded 10 Grammy Awards from 19 nominations; he has also received 6 Billboard Awards and an Emmy Award, the latter for his work on the HBO movie based on his life, For Love or Country, which starred Andy Garcia as Arturo. His two latest Grammy award-winning albums, Dear Diz (Everyday I Think of You) and Tango Como Yo Te Siento are now available worldwide.

In 2022 Arturo released his new album Rhythm & Soul to rave reviews! What the pandemic of 2020 revealed to those who follow Arturo on social media was just how much this man, who at age 72 has seen and done it all, continues to love music and court it with all the eagerness of a love-struck teenager. During the imposed quarantine, when the music business all but stopped, Arturo would share 1-3 new compositions or improvisations to his Facebook and Instagram pages almost daily, revealing an insatiable need to keep creating and communicating. This album is but a mere sampling of his creative output from that time, a collection of new songs written during the shutdown and interpreted by his incredible band once they were able to get back in the studio together.

Why Rhythm & Soul?

The “Rhythm” is represented by a collection of new originals that draw on Arturo’s wealth of experience and encyclopedic knowledge in all forms of Latin music, from traditional Cuban Son to Brazilian Bossa-Nova and Samba to Caribbean Soca. There are few, if any, musicians more qualified to represent such a vast diversity of Latin rhythms.

The “Soul” is what comes from his horn. This album showcases Arturo as a player in many forms - from fiery to sensitive. Musicians and fans alike rightly marvel at his technical ability on the horn - the effortless high notes and the dizzying speed and execution of his improvised runs. He truly is one of the most beautiful ballad players around, and both sides of his soul are well represented here.

Entry deadline September 9, 2024.