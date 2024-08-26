Port Townsend Film Festival

September 19 - 22, 2024

Several venues, Port Townsend

Port Townsend Film Festival has been called “Sundance by the sea” for our legendary hospitality and strong filmmaker support.

PTFF is the oldest, largest film festival on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State (2 hrs from Seattle). We welcome approximately 2,000 attendees, 30+ filmmakers, 50+ films, and hundreds of volunteers in our stunningly beautiful seaside village every year.

Entry deadline September 2, 2024.