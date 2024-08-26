Al Di Meola Electric Tour + New Double Studio Album: Twentyfour Release Celebration

Release Celebration Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Al Di Meola is currently touring worldwide with his program “The Electric Years," featuring the iconic Philippe Saisse on keys, master percussionist Gumbi Ortiz, Luis Alicea on drums, and Elias Tona on bass. "The Electric Years" focuses on Al's early success with Jazz Fusion supergroup Return to Forever, as well as selections from his first three solo albums: Land of the Midnight Sun, Elegant Gypsy, and Casino.

Guitar legend Al Di Meola, a living icon inducted into the Gallery of Greats, mesmerizes audiences worldwide with his unparalleled musical talent. With a career spanning over five decades, Di Meola has solidified his place among the top guitarists, earning critical acclaim, numerous awards, and millions of record sales. Renowned for his intricate rhythms, provocative melodies, and sophisticated harmonies, Di Meola's music transcends genres, blending world music and jazz influences.

His most recent studio project Twentyfour, is a testament to creativity. Conceived during the tumultuous times of the pandemic, what started as a simple acoustic project evolved into something much grander. Al's initial intention to craft a reflective acoustic album on the challenges of the time expanded exponentially as he found himself unable to resist the allure of boundless musical exploration. Over the span of four years, Twentyfour blossomed into a masterpiece, brimming with intricately woven melodies, diverse instrumentation, and captivating highlights. It's a journey through Al's musical evolution, showcasing his virtuosity and vision in those special times. Each track is a moment within these four years and a contemporary witness to the events. Twentyfour is set to be released on July 19, 2024.

As a recipient of 12 prestigious Guitar Player Magazine awards, Al Di Meola's contribution to the world of music is unparalleled. His latest creations continue to showcase his exceptional talent and boundless creativity, solidifying his status as a true guitar virtuoso and musical visionary.

Entry deadline September 2, 2024.