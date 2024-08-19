An Evening With Hot Tuna

Friday, September 20 at 8 p.m.

Rialto Theater, Tacoma

For over 50 years, Hot Tuna, Jorma Kaukonen, and Jack Casady, have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent. Members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy recipients, they are always injecting fresh energy into their sound with constant improvisation taking their musical horizons further. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady were also at the heart of Jefferson Airplane, another iconic group with roots in the 1960s. To some fans, Hot Tuna is a reminder of wild and happy times. To others, the name will forever be linked to their own discovery of the power and depth of American Blues music. To newer fans, Hot Tuna is a band that is on the cutting edge of music. Hot Tuna remains one of the most innovative Rock and Roll bands in American music.

Entry deadline August 26, 2024.