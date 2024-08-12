Something Else!

Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

SOMETHING ELSE! is a Soul Jazz Revue featuring some of the very best musicians today, playing some of the most iconic toe-tapping Soul Jazz songs ever created. This era of fantastic, rhythmic and soul warming music will be presented with new arrangements plus original compositions in the same genre.

Look out for classics of the genre from Bobby Timmons, Horace Silver, Bob James, Pee Wee Ellis, Quincy Jones, Benny Golson, Art Blakey, Wes Montgomery, Stanley Turrentine, Lou Donaldson, Eddie Harris and Herbie Hancock.

The repertoire will include hits like Moaning by Bobby Timmons, Song For My Father and Filthy McNasty by Horace Silver, Blues Walk by Lou Donaldson, Hang Up Your Hang Ups by Herbie Hancock, I’m Not So Sure by Cedar Walton and many other memory evoking favorites of the time.

“…a really nice balance, between Vincent’s leadership, and so many strong voices. Great song selections, and the segues were seamless and made the show interesting.” - Will Glass, Program Director, Jazz Foundation of America

Entry deadline August 19, 2024.