THE HEADHUNTERS 50th Anniversary and Album Release Celebration Live from Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Few bands can claim a history as remarkable and illustrious as The Headhunters. Originating in 1973 under the visionary leadership of renowned musician Herbie Hancock, the band quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with. Comprising percussionist Bill Summers, bassist Paul Jackson, saxophonist Bennie Maupin and Harvey Mason, who was soon replaced by legendary drummer Mike Clark, each member brought their unique talents to the table, forging a timeless legacy that surpasses the dreams of most musical ensembles. By blending jazz, funk, and rock, The Headhunters created a sound that resonated with audiences worldwide, selling over a million albums and inspiring musicians across genres for generations. Their music was even sampled by hundreds of hip-hop artists throughout the 80's and 90's, leaving an indelible mark on contemporary music.

Today, The Headhunters' impact remains a global phenomenon, with their time alongside Hancock serving as a transformative experience. The band went on to release six more full-length albums. They ventured out on their own, free from Hancock's involvement, producing standout albums such as "Survival of the Fittest" in 1975 and "Straight from the Gate" in 1977. The band reunited with Herbie in 1998 for "Return of The Headhunters" and subsequent released albums "Evolution Revolution" in 2003 and "Platinum" in 2011. The Headhunters' latest studio release "Speakers In The House" came out November 4th, 2022 to international acclaim through Ropeadope Records in association with Devil Hills Entertainment.

Now co-led by original members Bill Summers on percussion Mike Clark on drums complemented by the talents of some of New Orleans' finest musicians: Kyle Roussel on keys, Donald Harrison on alto saxophone, and Chris Severin on seven-string bass. These lifelong friends have shaped the band into a musical powerhouse. In celebration of their eponymous album's 50th anniversary, the band embarked on a world tour in early 2023.

