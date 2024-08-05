Martin Taylor & Alison Burns Duo Songs for Nature Album Release Celebration

Tuesday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

“He out-shreds all of us put together…I’ve never seen anything like it” – Jeff Beck

“Martin Taylor is one of the most awesome solo guitar players in the history of the instrument. He’s unbelievable” – Pat Metheny

Martin Taylor is widely considered to be the world’s foremost exponent of solo jazz and fingerstyle guitar playing. He dazzles audiences with a signature style that artfully combines his virtuosity, emotion and humor with a strong, engaging stage presence. In addition to his solo concerts and recordings, he has also collaborated with musicians from many different musical genres, including Jeff Beck, Bill Wyman, Stephane Grappelli, Bryn Terfel, and George Harrison. Over his stellar career, Taylor has amassed a record 14 British Jazz Awards as a guitarist, received two Honorary Doctorates, and received an MBE for Services to Jazz Music.

There are singers and there are jazz singers. There are jazz singers and there are a few artists who bring more to the microphone - their life, love, heartaches and joy. Alison Burns is one of those artists. She released her debut album Kissing Bug in 2007 and this was followed by 1:AM, Last Train to Hauteville (where she sang in French), Freternity, and I’ll Be Home For Christmas. Touring to promote these albums resulted in concerts in Tokyo, New York, San Francisco, Cannes, London, Singapore, Bangkok, Sydney and Shanghai. Alison has performed as guest soloist with the BBC Big Band, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Guy Barker Big Band. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and was awarded the International Brand Laureate Award whose other recipients have included Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift and Adele.

Entry deadline on August 12, 2024.