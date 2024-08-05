Marion Meadows: Wine and Jazz

Friday, August 23 at 6 p.m.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Seattle

Join us for an evening with Soprano Saxman extraordinaire Marion Meadows. Marion started playing tenor sax in high school, and then migrated to soprano sax. His passion for various types of music led him down an eclectic musical path. After studying jazz at Rippowam High School in Stamford, CT, Meadows attended Berklee College of Music. There he majored in arranging and composition. During his college years he played in several bands including disco, R&B and various jazz ensembles. Meadows perfected his craft studying with Sonny Fortune, Joe Henderson, Dave Liebman and Eddie Daniels. Meadows’ first RCA release “For Lover’s Only” was a huge success and was followed by his groundbreaking “Keep it Right There” album. He became a staple of the contemporary jazz format with his subsequent recordings. Meadows is a semi-pro cyclist, graphic artist and designer. Marion received a doctorate from Wilberforce University in 2016. Some of his artwork and photography can be viewed at the concert and will be available for purchase. Please see further viewings at: www.marionmeadowsatmospheres.com. VIP ticket purchasers will experience a Sparkling Wines Tasting from Black winemakers and Meet & Greet with Marion Meadows.

Experience traditional sparkling wines and beyond. We’re tasting the various flavors of “Off the Beaten Path” when it comes to sparkling wines. Of course we’ll have some of the traditional sparkling wine. Stay tuned for the confirmed list of wines.

Entry deadline August 12, 2024.