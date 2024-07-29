Connected – Richie Goods and Chien Lu

Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

"CONNECTED" was formed during the lockdown. Bassist Richie Goods and vibraphonist Chien Chien Lu had frequent conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement and unwarranted hate crimes against Asians. They decided to undertake a project that would unify people and evoke imagery of love and peace. Not only was the music they produced impressive, but their friendship also deepened as they explored the stereotypical discord that often exists between the African American and Asian communities. Richie Goods and Chien Chien met in 2019 during a European tour. Shortly after, Richie produced Chien Chien's debut album, "The Path." As their collaboration continued to flourish, a new endeavor emerged: "Connected," a project that embodied the profound musical connection between them.

Chien Chien’s foundation in classical training provided a rich and textured canvas upon which their collaborative work thrived. Her intricate knowledge of classical nuances intertwined seamlessly with Richie Goods' background rooted in the realms of R&B and Funk, creating an enchanting juxtaposition of genres that breathed life into their compositions.

Entry deadline August 5, 2024.

