An Evening With Kristin Chenoweth with Symphony Tacoma

Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Experience an unforgettable evening with Tony & Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth LIVE at the Pantages Theater, accompanied by the magnificent Symphony Tacoma.

Known for her iconic performances in Wicked, Glee, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Kristin has captivated audiences with her stunning vocals and charming stage presence. Join us as the Broadway legend takes you on a musical journey through her illustrious career. From iconic Broadway hits to beloved classics and contemporary favorites, this concert promises breathtaking selections and beautiful orchestral arrangements.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to see Kristin Chenoweth shine on stage, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Reserve your seats now for an extraordinary night of music and artistry, enhanced by the exceptional talent of Symphony Tacoma.

Entry deadline July 29, 2024.